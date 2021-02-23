Jacobi Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) by 57.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Graham were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Graham by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Graham by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Graham by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Graham by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Graham by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Marcel A. Snyman sold 72 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.90, for a total transaction of $38,008.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,439.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew Stephen Rosen sold 8,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $498.51, for a total transaction of $4,095,259.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,591 shares in the company, valued at $23,724,589.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,222 shares of company stock valued at $11,833,409 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Graham from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th.

NYSE GHC opened at $614.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $573.26 and a 200 day moving average of $470.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Graham Holdings has a twelve month low of $267.89 and a twelve month high of $617.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 4th were given a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 3rd. This is a boost from Graham’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%.

About Graham

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides test preparation services and materials; data science education, and training and healthcare simulation services; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to Purdue University Global.

