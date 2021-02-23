J D Wetherspoon plc (LON:JDW) Insider Buys £138.49 in Stock

J D Wetherspoon plc (LON:JDW) insider Su Cacioppo purchased 11 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,259 ($16.45) per share, for a total transaction of £138.49 ($180.94).

LON:JDW opened at GBX 1,338 ($17.48) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 513.28. The company has a market cap of £1.72 billion and a P/E ratio of -14.61. J D Wetherspoon plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 492 ($6.43) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,521 ($19.87). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,188.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,038.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JDW. Liberum Capital upped their price objective on shares of J D Wetherspoon from GBX 970 ($12.67) to GBX 1,150 ($15.02) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) price objective on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “not rated” rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,090 ($14.24).

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates 875 pubs and 58 hotels. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.

