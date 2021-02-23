IWG plc (LON:IWG) Receives GBX 321.86 Average Price Target from Analysts

IWG plc (LON:IWG) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 321.86 ($4.21).

IWG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on IWG in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a GBX 340 ($4.44) target price for the company. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 239 ($3.12) price target on shares of IWG in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 239 ($3.12) price target on shares of IWG in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on IWG from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 425 ($5.55) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th.

Shares of IWG opened at GBX 358.20 ($4.68) on Friday. IWG has a 12-month low of GBX 101.15 ($1.32) and a 12-month high of GBX 441 ($5.76). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 340.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 308.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 782.11. The stock has a market cap of £3.61 billion and a PE ratio of -35.57.

IWG plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workspace solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers co working and office space; virtual, custom, and membership offices, as well as business lounges, meeting rooms, and workplace recovery solutions.

