Itron (ITRI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 24th. Analysts expect Itron to post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITRI opened at $99.98 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.69 and its 200 day moving average is $78.26. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.72 and a beta of 1.18. Itron has a 52-week low of $40.48 and a 52-week high of $108.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

In related news, Director Lynda L. Ziegler sold 457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.12, for a total transaction of $44,840.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,347,187.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut Itron from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Itron from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

About Itron

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

