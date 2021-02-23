Itron (ITRI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 24th. Analysts expect Itron to post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:ITRI opened at $99.98 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.69 and its 200 day moving average is $78.26. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.72 and a beta of 1.18. Itron has a 52-week low of $40.48 and a 52-week high of $108.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.
In related news, Director Lynda L. Ziegler sold 457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.12, for a total transaction of $44,840.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,347,187.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About Itron
Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.
