Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,167,292 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 360,091 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Itron worth $591,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Itron during the third quarter worth $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Itron by 103.8% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 318 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Itron during the third quarter worth $79,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Itron by 22.6% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Itron by 286.5% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James cut Itron from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Itron from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Itron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

Itron stock opened at $99.98 on Tuesday. Itron, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.48 and a twelve month high of $108.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.72 and a beta of 1.18.

In related news, Director Lynda L. Ziegler sold 457 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.12, for a total value of $44,840.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,347,187.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Itron Company Profile

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

