Itamar Medical (ITMR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ITMR opened at $23.77 on Tuesday. Itamar Medical has a 1-year low of $7.82 and a 1-year high of $29.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $336.11 million, a PE ratio of -35.48 and a beta of 1.26.

ITMR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Itamar Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Itamar Medical in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

Itamar Medical Ltd. engages in the research, development, marketing, sale, and leasing of non-invasive medical devices for the cardiology market. The company offers medical devices based on Peripheral Arterial Tone (PAT) signal, which measures changes in the patient's peripheral arterial pulse volumes and various parameters of arterial activities.

