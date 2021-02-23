Italo (XTA) One Day Trading Volume Hits $1,163.00

Italo (CURRENCY:XTA) traded up 32.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. Italo has a total market cap of $36,419.68 and approximately $1,163.00 worth of Italo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Italo coin can currently be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Italo has traded up 46.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Italo alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $228.24 or 0.00468890 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002055 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.83 or 0.00069490 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000967 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $38.26 or 0.00078604 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 134.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000669 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.19 or 0.00055864 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $241.09 or 0.00495286 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.12 or 0.00072147 BTC.

Italo Coin Profile

Italo’s total supply is 25,152,032 coins. The Reddit community for Italo is /r/ITALOCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Italo’s official Twitter account is @italocoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Italo’s official website is italo.network

Italo Coin Trading

Italo can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Italo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Italo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Italo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Italo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Italo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.