iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 23.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 26,300 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.07% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $17,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,520,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,342,893,000 after purchasing an additional 869,954 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 14.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,043,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,143,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,054 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,905,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $367,547,000 after purchasing an additional 198,311 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,660,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $336,555,000 after purchasing an additional 282,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 161.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,070,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $262,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,420 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TIP stock opened at $125.90 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $127.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.51. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $107.37 and a 1-year high of $128.27.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

