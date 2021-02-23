iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Stock Position Raised by Equitable Holdings Inc.

Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 86.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,762 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,564 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $2,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.7% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ IJT opened at $130.25 on Tuesday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a one year low of $57.68 and a one year high of $134.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $125.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.16.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Recommended Story: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.