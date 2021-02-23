iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 30.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,157 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,154,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2,554.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 171,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,928,000 after buying an additional 165,228 shares during the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 7,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 2,024 shares during the last quarter. Epstein & White Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $9,523,000. Finally, Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,566,000.

BATS:EFV opened at $50.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.65. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1-year low of $49.15 and a 1-year high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

