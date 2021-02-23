iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) Shares Down 6.2%

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)’s share price traded down 6.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $32.97 and last traded at $33.47. 51,682,988 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 81% from the average session volume of 28,590,426 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.68.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $6,298,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 299.7% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 262,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,249,000 after buying an additional 196,500 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,747,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,329,000 after buying an additional 95,338 shares during the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 4,577.8% during the 3rd quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 122,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,381,000 after buying an additional 119,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,906,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $187,652,000 after buying an additional 1,171,315 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

