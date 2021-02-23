iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 37.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,915,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,140,328 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 1.21% of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF worth $173,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coastal Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $88,000.

Shares of ACWI stock opened at $94.84 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1-year low of $53.31 and a 1-year high of $96.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.38.

