iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) Shares Sold by Tompkins Financial Corp

Tompkins Financial Corp lowered its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) by 75.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,825 shares during the quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $69,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Motco grew its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 73.2% during the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. grew its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 21,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Cedar Capital LLC grew its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 4,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 4,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, 1ST Source Bank grew its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 19,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period.

Get iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

HYG opened at $87.23 on Tuesday. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $67.52 and a 52-week high of $87.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.74.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.