iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ) Stock Holdings Lessened by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust lessened its position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,407 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IXJ opened at $76.34 on Tuesday. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a one year low of $51.07 and a one year high of $79.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.30.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

