iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Holdings Cut by Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 51.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,577 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 10,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 4,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 7,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 3,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 3,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $2.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $104.38. 77,376 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,262,384. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.58. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $47.52 and a 52 week high of $107.72.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

