iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 28.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 221,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,294 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 6.6% of MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $83,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of IVV stock traded down $2.86 on Tuesday, hitting $385.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 183,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,067,586. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $220.28 and a fifty-two week high of $395.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $383.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $358.68.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.