iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Crestwood Advisors Group LLC

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 802,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,938 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $55,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV now owns 403,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,851,000 after purchasing an additional 3,239 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,727,000. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 53,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,242,000 after acquiring an additional 10,255 shares during the last quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 264,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,946,000 after acquiring an additional 2,056 shares during the period. Finally, Avenue 1 Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,238,000.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $72.19. The stock had a trading volume of 7,723,160 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.34.

