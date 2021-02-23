iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Purchased by Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 40.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,637,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $443,103,000 after acquiring an additional 445,041 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,784,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $214,024,000 after purchasing an additional 91,234 shares during the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 33.0% during the third quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 1,292,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $157,413,000 after purchasing an additional 320,659 shares during the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $117,725,000. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.0% during the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 733,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,378,000 after purchasing an additional 101,107 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $116.46. 43,336 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,656,504. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $114.40 and a 1 year high of $123.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $118.21 and a 200-day moving average of $119.59.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

