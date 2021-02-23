IRISnet (IRIS) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $33.04 Million

IRISnet (CURRENCY:IRIS) traded down 22.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. One IRISnet coin can currently be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000216 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. IRISnet has a total market cap of $99.54 million and $33.04 million worth of IRISnet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, IRISnet has traded down 28.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002070 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $220.81 or 0.00457009 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.76 or 0.00067801 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000955 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 154.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000689 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.68 or 0.00077992 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.25 or 0.00054327 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $236.96 or 0.00490425 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.45 or 0.00071302 BTC.

IRISnet Profile

IRISnet was first traded on May 31st, 2018. IRISnet’s total supply is 2,008,152,851 coins and its circulating supply is 952,883,943 coins. IRISnet’s official website is www.irisnet.org . IRISnet’s official Twitter account is @irisnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for IRISnet is medium.com/irisnet-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “The IRIS network is an internet of blockchains intended to provide a technology foundation that facilitates construction of distributed business applications. The IRIS network is part of the larger Cosmos network — all zones in the network would be able to interact with any other zone in the Cosmos network over the standard IBC protocol. By introducing a layer of service semantics into the network, IRIS is going to provide an innovative solution that enables a whole new set of business scenarios, which would result in an increase in scale and diversity of the Cosmos network. “

