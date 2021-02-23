iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Shares Down 5.4%

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)’s stock price traded down 5.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $155.50 and last traded at $159.03. 759,275 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 11% from the average session volume of 683,364 shares. The stock had previously closed at $168.03.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised iRhythm Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $275.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered shares of iRhythm Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $227.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $218.77.

The company has a current ratio of 6.55, a quick ratio of 6.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.26 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $208.77 and its 200-day moving average is $218.65.

In other news, EVP David A. Vort sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,909,590. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP David A. Vort sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.16, for a total transaction of $1,155,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,757,041.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $11,609,550. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iRhythm Technologies by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 50.5% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in iRhythm Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:IRTC)

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

