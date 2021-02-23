IRESS Limited (IRE.AX) (ASX:IRE) Plans $0.30 Final Dividend

IRESS Limited (IRE.AX) (ASX:IRE) declared a final dividend on Friday, February 19th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Friday, March 19th. This represents a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of A$10.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.39, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

IRESS Limited provides market data, trading, compliance, order management, portfolio and wealth management, mortgages and related tools in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, North America, Europe, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. Its software products include trading interfaces, order and execution management, order routing, FIX, portfolio management, securities lending, analytical tools, connectivity services, and client relationship and wealth management products for investment managers and platforms, discretionary retail fund managers, private client adviser, and wealth managers, as well as for institutional sell side, retail, and online brokers.

