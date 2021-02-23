IRESS Limited (IRE.AX) (ASX:IRE) Plans $0.30 Final Dividend

IRESS Limited (IRE.AX) (ASX:IRE) declared a final dividend on Friday, February 19th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Friday, March 19th. This represents a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of A$10.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.39, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66.
IRESS Limited (IRE.AX) Company Profile
