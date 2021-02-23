IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA) Shares Sold by MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA) by 36.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,546 shares during the quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.71% of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF worth $5,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $116,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $181,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $222,000.

Shares of MNA traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.10. The stock had a trading volume of 144,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,524. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF has a 1-year low of $26.21 and a 1-year high of $36.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.35.

