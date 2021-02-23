Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 24th. Analysts expect Ionis Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

IONS stock opened at $55.94 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.20. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $39.32 and a 12-month high of $64.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.54 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 10.37, a quick ratio of 10.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on IONS. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Cowen upgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.55.

In related news, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 12,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total value of $650,149.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 15,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $751,300.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 28,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.74, for a total transaction of $1,805,945.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,818.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 228,660 shares of company stock worth $12,471,383. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

Read More: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.