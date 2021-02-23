IONChain 24 Hour Volume Hits $1,622.00 (IONC)

IONChain (CURRENCY:IONC) traded 16% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. In the last week, IONChain has traded down 22.6% against the US dollar. One IONChain token can currently be bought for $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. IONChain has a total market cap of $289,238.60 and approximately $1,622.00 worth of IONChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.93 or 0.00054246 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $341.56 or 0.00714567 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 37.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.81 or 0.00030993 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 33.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.90 or 0.00037456 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00006226 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.59 or 0.00057722 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002094 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,082.45 or 0.04356667 BTC.

IONChain Profile

IONC is a token. IONChain’s total supply is 520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 121,180,605 tokens. IONChain’s official website is ionchain.org . IONChain’s official message board is medium.com/@IONChain . IONChain’s official Twitter account is @IONChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “IONChain aims to become the underlying particle in the Internet of Things (IoT) ecosystem. Through their IONChain Protocol, IONChain will serve as the link between IoT devices, supporting decentralized peer-to-peer application interaction between devices. In the IONChain ecosystem, every IoT device that provides valuable data can act as a mining machine. Once connected to the IONChain network, a device will constantly contribute its calculative power via the Ionization Algorithm and in turn, receive IONC tokens as mining reward. IONChain has created a unique consensus algorithm to determine the value contributed by IoT devices. A device’s contribution is jointly determined by the Data Quality Proof Consensus and Time Lapse Proof Consensus. “

