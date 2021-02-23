Investors Purchase High Volume of Restaurant Brands International Call Options (NYSE:QSR)

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders bought 12,935 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 410% compared to the average daily volume of 2,536 call options.

In other news, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 5,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total transaction of $320,570.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 80,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,729,027.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 1,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total value of $113,419.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,702.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 222,018 shares of company stock valued at $13,316,440 in the last three months. 3.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in QSR. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Insight Financial Services bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Restaurant Brands International stock traded down $0.25 on Tuesday, hitting $60.53. 45,481 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,724,134. Restaurant Brands International has a one year low of $25.08 and a one year high of $65.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.16. The company has a market capitalization of $18.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.19.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.13). Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 26.67%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. This is a positive change from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.47%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on QSR shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet cut Restaurant Brands International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Restaurant Brands International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Restaurant Brands International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Restaurant Brands International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.83.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

Read More: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.