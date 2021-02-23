Investors Buy High Volume of Bank of Montreal Call Options (NYSE:BMO)

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders bought 12,037 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,441% compared to the typical volume of 781 call options.

BMO opened at $80.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Bank of Montreal has a 1-year low of $38.31 and a 1-year high of $81.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.37.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The bank reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.50. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 14.82%. The firm had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.796 per share. This represents a $3.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is 58.12%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. CIBC upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal to an “outperformer” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $108.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Bank of Montreal from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Bank of Montreal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.89.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BMO. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 4th quarter valued at $559,182,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Bank of Montreal by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,993,099 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $174,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,465 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP raised its stake in Bank of Montreal by 67.3% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 2,434,022 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $184,902,000 after purchasing an additional 979,408 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Bank of Montreal by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,017,006 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $456,429,000 after purchasing an additional 922,927 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Bank of Montreal during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,258,000. Institutional investors own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

Read More: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.