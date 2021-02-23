Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:EEMO) Trading Down 4%

Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:EEMO) traded down 4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $21.47 and last traded at $21.49. 7,014 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 25,130 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.39.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.96.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Momentum ETF stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:EEMO) by 37.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,330 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,151 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 16.95% of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Momentum ETF worth $1,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Featured Article: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.