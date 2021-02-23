Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust Plc (IPU.L) (LON:IPU) Insider Purchases £17,411.49 in Stock

Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust Plc (IPU.L) (LON:IPU) insider Mike Prentis bought 3,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 531 ($6.94) per share, for a total transaction of £17,411.49 ($22,748.22).

Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust Plc (IPU.L) stock traded down GBX 0.48 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 522.53 ($6.83). The company had a trading volume of 46,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,487. Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 285.17 ($3.73) and a 52 week high of GBX 623.38 ($8.14). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 503.73 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 444.07. The firm has a market cap of £176.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.65.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.75 ($0.05) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust Plc (IPU.L)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.13%.

INVESCO Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Invesco Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

