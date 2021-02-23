Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NYSE IVR traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.79. 476,277 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,155,880. The firm has a market capitalization of $874.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.45. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a 52-week low of $1.56 and a 52-week high of $15.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.65 and its 200-day moving average is $3.20.

Get Invesco Mortgage Capital alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 12th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 11th. This is a boost from Invesco Mortgage Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.44%. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IVR. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Invesco Mortgage Capital in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $2.75 target price for the company. Bank of America upped their target price on Invesco Mortgage Capital from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $2.80.

In related news, Director James R. Lientz, Jr. sold 10,888 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.42, for a total transaction of $37,236.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,244.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Company Profile

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

Read More: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Mortgage Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Mortgage Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.