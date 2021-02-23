Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD) Shares Purchased by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD) by 156.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,208 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,186 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. owned about 0.25% of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC raised its position in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 37,500.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $199,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $242,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 3,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $657,000.

KBWD opened at $18.46 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.01. Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF has a 12 month low of $8.95 and a 12 month high of $22.23.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th were given a dividend of $0.121 per share. This is an increase from Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.87%.

