Invesco Investment Grade Defensive ETF (NYSEARCA:IIGD) Position Reduced by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. reduced its position in Invesco Investment Grade Defensive ETF (NYSEARCA:IIGD) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 451 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. owned about 0.30% of Invesco Investment Grade Defensive ETF worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Investment Grade Defensive ETF by 86.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 52,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 24,426 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Investment Grade Defensive ETF by 11.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Investment Grade Defensive ETF by 187.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 109,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,009,000 after purchasing an additional 71,671 shares during the period. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Investment Grade Defensive ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $110,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IIGD opened at $26.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.23. Invesco Investment Grade Defensive ETF has a 12-month low of $24.56 and a 12-month high of $27.54.

