Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) Shares Bought by Marietta Wealth Management LLC

Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 465,723 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,430 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.8% of Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $10,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSCM. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Nottingham Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 107,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 390,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,527,000 after acquiring an additional 34,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 22,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 3,905 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCM traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.68. 300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 526,776. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.81. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $18.16 and a twelve month high of $22.40.

