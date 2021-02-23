Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Purchased by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 23.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,050 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $6,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter valued at $93,000. Confluence Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.8% during the third quarter. Confluence Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,399 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 9.1% during the third quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 576 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 9.0% during the third quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter valued at $248,000. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ISRG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $800.00 to $865.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $680.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuitive Surgical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $736.75.

In related news, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 9,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $751.66, for a total value of $7,046,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,082,892.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 11,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $761.76, for a total value of $8,466,200.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 39,628 shares of company stock worth $30,177,716 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $741.40 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $778.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $741.41. The company has a market cap of $87.28 billion, a PE ratio of 84.44, a PEG ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $360.50 and a 1 year high of $826.81.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.46. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 24.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.48 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

