Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Updates Q3 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) updated its third quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 6.75-6.85 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.47. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.593-4.653 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.36 billion.Intuit also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 8.20-8.40 EPS.

INTU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $412.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intuit from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Intuit from $400.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Intuit from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $382.00 to $391.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $411.09.

NASDAQ INTU traded down $2.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $399.09. 2,480,525 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,322,169. The business’s 50 day moving average is $383.21 and its 200-day moving average is $350.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09. Intuit has a 12-month low of $187.68 and a 12-month high of $423.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99.

In other news, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 4,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.56, for a total transaction of $1,549,446.08. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 298 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.23, for a total value of $113,010.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 315 shares in the company, valued at $119,457.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,803 shares of company stock valued at $1,818,699. Corporate insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

