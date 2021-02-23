Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Issues FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) updated its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 8.20-8.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $8.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.81-8.995 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.92 billion.Intuit also updated its Q3 2021

After-Hours guidance to 6.75-6.85 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INTU. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $430.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI raised shares of Intuit from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $500.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $378.00 to $383.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Intuit from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $378.00 to $383.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intuit currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $411.09.

Shares of INTU traded down $2.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $399.09. 2,414,195 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,320,274. Intuit has a 1-year low of $187.68 and a 1-year high of $423.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09. The stock has a market cap of $104.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $383.21 and its 200 day moving average is $350.92.

In related news, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 4,093 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.56, for a total value of $1,549,446.08. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 412 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.23, for a total transaction of $156,242.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,886.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 4,803 shares of company stock valued at $1,818,699 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

