Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) EVP Sells $203,316.48 in Stock

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) EVP Mark Neumann sold 5,184 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.22, for a total transaction of $203,316.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,981,512.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Mark Neumann also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, January 11th, Mark Neumann sold 9,684 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total value of $310,081.68.
Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock opened at $38.97 on Tuesday. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.94 and a 12 month high of $40.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of -12.10 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.56.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,408,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $138,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748,285 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,898,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $187,575,000 after purchasing an additional 626,352 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $14,258,000. Sofinnova Investments Inc. lifted its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 2,198.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 503,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,921,000 after buying an additional 481,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 7,609.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 324,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after buying an additional 320,192 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.
Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile
Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances associated with dementia, autism, and other CNS diseases.
