Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) EVP Sells $203,316.48 in Stock

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) EVP Mark Neumann sold 5,184 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.22, for a total transaction of $203,316.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,981,512.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Mark Neumann also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Intra-Cellular Therapies alerts:

On Monday, January 11th, Mark Neumann sold 9,684 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total value of $310,081.68.

Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock opened at $38.97 on Tuesday. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.94 and a 12 month high of $40.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of -12.10 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.56.

ITCI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $80.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America initiated coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,408,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $138,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748,285 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,898,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $187,575,000 after purchasing an additional 626,352 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $14,258,000. Sofinnova Investments Inc. lifted its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 2,198.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 503,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,921,000 after buying an additional 481,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 7,609.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 324,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after buying an additional 320,192 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances associated with dementia, autism, and other CNS diseases.

Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.