Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) Given a €2.70 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €2.70 ($3.18) target price on Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) in a research note released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ISP. UBS Group set a €2.45 ($2.88) price target on Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €2.40 ($2.82) price target on Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley set a €2.40 ($2.82) price target on Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.45 ($2.88) target price on Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.40 ($2.82) target price on Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €2.24 ($2.63).

Get Intesa Sanpaolo alerts:

Intesa Sanpaolo has a twelve month low of €2.39 ($2.81) and a twelve month high of €3.23 ($3.80).

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Banca dei Territori, Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

Further Reading: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.