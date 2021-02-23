Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $94.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.57% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Intertek Group plc provides assurance, testing, inspection and certification solutions. It serves laboratories and offices. Intertek Group plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on IKTSY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Intertek Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Intertek Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. BNP Paribas upgraded Intertek Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Intertek Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IKTSY traded down $3.36 on Monday, reaching $80.64. 1,174 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,265. The business’s 50-day moving average is $79.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Intertek Group has a fifty-two week low of $46.63 and a fifty-two week high of $84.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.76 and a beta of 0.61.

Intertek Group plc provides quality and safety solutions to various industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

