International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its position in shares of International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,710 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,295 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in International Bancshares were worth $1,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IBOC. Maltese Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $2,870,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 278.2% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 87,955 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,292,000 after acquiring an additional 64,701 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 15.4% during the third quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 474,833 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,374,000 after acquiring an additional 63,325 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 211,649 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,924,000 after acquiring an additional 56,577 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 61.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 117,114 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,052,000 after acquiring an additional 44,761 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.50% of the company’s stock.

IBOC stock opened at $43.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 1.31. International Bancshares Co. has a 52 week low of $15.60 and a 52 week high of $43.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th.

About International Bancshares

International Bancshares Corporation, a multibank financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans. The company also provides international banking services, including letters of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and foreign exchange services.

