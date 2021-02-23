Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) PT Set at C$15.00 by Tudor Pickering & Holt

Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$15.00 price objective on Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on IPL. CSFB increased their target price on Inter Pipeline from C$16.50 to C$20.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Inter Pipeline from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Inter Pipeline from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the company from C$13.50 to C$16.50 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Inter Pipeline to a hold rating and set a C$13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Inter Pipeline from C$13.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Inter Pipeline has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$16.73.

Shares of TSE IPL opened at C$17.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.04. Inter Pipeline has a 12 month low of C$5.35 and a 12 month high of C$21.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$14.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$13.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.12, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Inter Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 160.09%.

About Inter Pipeline

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage.

