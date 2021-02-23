Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) PT Set at C$15.00 by Tudor Pickering & Holt

Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$15.00 price objective on Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on IPL. CSFB increased their target price on Inter Pipeline from C$16.50 to C$20.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Inter Pipeline from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Inter Pipeline from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the company from C$13.50 to C$16.50 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Inter Pipeline to a hold rating and set a C$13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Inter Pipeline from C$13.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Inter Pipeline has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$16.73.
Shares of TSE IPL opened at C$17.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.04. Inter Pipeline has a 12 month low of C$5.35 and a 12 month high of C$21.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$14.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$13.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.12, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.14.
About Inter Pipeline
Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage.
