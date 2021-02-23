Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) Given New C$18.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.
IPL has been the subject of several other reports. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$15.00 target price on Inter Pipeline and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$17.00 to C$17.50 in a report on Monday. Raymond James set a C$18.25 target price on shares of Inter Pipeline and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Inter Pipeline to a hold rating and set a C$13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Inter Pipeline from C$14.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Inter Pipeline has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$16.73.
Shares of IPL opened at C$17.81 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$14.13 and a 200 day moving average of C$13.37. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.04. Inter Pipeline has a 12 month low of C$5.35 and a 12 month high of C$21.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.12.
About Inter Pipeline
Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage.
Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Inter Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.