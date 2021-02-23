Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) Given New C$18.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

IPL has been the subject of several other reports. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$15.00 target price on Inter Pipeline and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$17.00 to C$17.50 in a report on Monday. Raymond James set a C$18.25 target price on shares of Inter Pipeline and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Inter Pipeline to a hold rating and set a C$13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Inter Pipeline from C$14.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Inter Pipeline has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$16.73.

Shares of IPL opened at C$17.81 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$14.13 and a 200 day moving average of C$13.37. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.04. Inter Pipeline has a 12 month low of C$5.35 and a 12 month high of C$21.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.12.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Inter Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 160.09%.

About Inter Pipeline

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage.

