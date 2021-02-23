Inter Pipeline (OTCMKTS:IPPLF) Given New $18.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Inter Pipeline (OTCMKTS:IPPLF) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on IPPLF. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Inter Pipeline from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. CIBC downgraded Inter Pipeline from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Inter Pipeline from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised Inter Pipeline from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Inter Pipeline in a report on Monday, October 26th. They issued an equal weight rating on the stock. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.27.

IPPLF stock opened at $14.17 on Monday. Inter Pipeline has a fifty-two week low of $3.73 and a fifty-two week high of $16.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.29.

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage.

