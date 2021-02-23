Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.58 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NASDAQ:IART)

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti dropped their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 18th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Krum now forecasts that the life sciences company will post earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.63. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Integra LifeSciences’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.20 EPS.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The life sciences company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 4.10%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on IART. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $64.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Integra LifeSciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.33.

IART stock opened at $68.91 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.65. Integra LifeSciences has a fifty-two week low of $34.21 and a fifty-two week high of $71.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 3.31.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 1.0% in the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,271,020 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $296,118,000 after purchasing an additional 62,910 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,622,163 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $300,071,000 after purchasing an additional 572,291 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,710,733 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $175,981,000 after purchasing an additional 244,503 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,487,433 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $161,484,000 after purchasing an additional 792,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 850,233 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $55,197,000 after purchasing an additional 87,492 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences Company Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

