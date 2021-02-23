INSU Acquisition Corp. II’s Lock-Up Period Will End on March 2nd (OTCMKTS:INAQU)

INSU Acquisition Corp. II’s (OTCMKTS:INAQU) lock-up period will end on Tuesday, March 2nd. INSU Acquisition Corp. II had issued 20,000,000 shares in its IPO on September 3rd. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

INAQU opened at $20.00 on Tuesday. INSU Acquisition Corp. II has a 12 month low of $10.10 and a 12 month high of $21.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.49.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of INAQU. Nantahala Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in INSU Acquisition Corp. II during the 3rd quarter worth about $16,312,000. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of INSU Acquisition Corp. II during the 3rd quarter worth about $10,357,000. Blackstone Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of INSU Acquisition Corp. II during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,286,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of INSU Acquisition Corp. II during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,532,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in INSU Acquisition Corp. II in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,144,000.

INSU Acquisition Corp. II is a blank check company that focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, and other business combination with one or more operating businesses or assets. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

