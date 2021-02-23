Insider Selling: Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) Major Shareholder Sells 72,600 Shares of Stock

Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 72,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total value of $443,586.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,009,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,818,637.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

OCSL traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $6.13. 11,910 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 668,223. The firm has a market cap of $864.09 million, a PE ratio of 21.89 and a beta of 1.45. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a twelve month low of $2.33 and a twelve month high of $6.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 8.29%. On average, analysts predict that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.83%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is 86.27%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on OCSL shares. TheStreet upgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.38.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Company Profile

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

