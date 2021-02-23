Insider Selling: Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) Major Shareholder Sells 72,600 Shares of Stock

Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 72,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total value of $443,586.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,009,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,818,637.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
OCSL traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $6.13. 11,910 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 668,223. The firm has a market cap of $864.09 million, a PE ratio of 21.89 and a beta of 1.45. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a twelve month low of $2.33 and a twelve month high of $6.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.
Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 8.29%. On average, analysts predict that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.92% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts have recently commented on OCSL shares. TheStreet upgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.38.
Oaktree Specialty Lending Company Profile
Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.
