Insider Selling: Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) CFO Sells 10,442 Shares of Stock

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 10,442 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total transaction of $409,639.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $409,639.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Lawrence J. Hineline also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 11th, Lawrence J. Hineline sold 19,638 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total transaction of $628,808.76.

Shares of ITCI stock opened at $38.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.56. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.94 and a 12 month high of $40.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of -12.10 and a beta of 1.50.

Several brokerages recently commented on ITCI. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $80.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ITCI. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the third quarter worth about $64,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $811,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $279,000. General American Investors Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 30.4% in the third quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 347,497 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,917,000 after purchasing an additional 80,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 334.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 11,845 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances associated with dementia, autism, and other CNS diseases.

