Insider Selling: GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK) VP Sells 654 Shares of Stock

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK) VP Sarah Hollis Winkler sold 654 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total value of $14,257.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 159,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,473,546.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Sarah Hollis Winkler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 25th, Sarah Hollis Winkler sold 10,317 shares of GenMark Diagnostics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total value of $146,707.74.

Shares of GNMK stock opened at $19.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.34 and a beta of 3.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.23. GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.36 and a 52 week high of $23.59. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in GenMark Diagnostics by 361.6% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in GenMark Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of GenMark Diagnostics during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in GenMark Diagnostics by 70.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in GenMark Diagnostics in the third quarter worth about $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

GNMK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on GenMark Diagnostics from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. GenMark Diagnostics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.60.

GenMark Diagnostics Company Profile

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular panels based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results.

