Insider Selling: First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG) EVP Sells 657 Shares of Stock

First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG) EVP Jonathan E. Handmaker sold 657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total transaction of $39,998.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,053.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
FSFG traded up $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.03. 101 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,176. The company has a market cap of $147.32 million, a PE ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.04. First Savings Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.50 and a 1 year high of $67.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21.
First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The bank reported $4.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by ($0.97). First Savings Financial Group had a return on equity of 24.70% and a net margin of 17.46%. The business had revenue of $59.92 million during the quarter.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,685 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,155,000 after buying an additional 13,857 shares in the last quarter. Stilwell Value LLC grew its stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 134.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 46,911 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,549,000 after buying an additional 26,911 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,211 shares of the bank’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,583 shares of the bank’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter. 29.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
First Savings Financial Group Company Profile
First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for First Savings Bank in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.
