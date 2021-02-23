Insider Selling: First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG) EVP Sells 657 Shares of Stock

First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG) EVP Jonathan E. Handmaker sold 657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total transaction of $39,998.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,053.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

FSFG traded up $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.03. 101 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,176. The company has a market cap of $147.32 million, a PE ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.04. First Savings Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.50 and a 1 year high of $67.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21.

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The bank reported $4.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by ($0.97). First Savings Financial Group had a return on equity of 24.70% and a net margin of 17.46%. The business had revenue of $59.92 million during the quarter.

Separately, Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of First Savings Financial Group from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,685 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,155,000 after buying an additional 13,857 shares in the last quarter. Stilwell Value LLC grew its stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 134.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 46,911 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,549,000 after buying an additional 26,911 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,211 shares of the bank’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,583 shares of the bank’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter. 29.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Savings Financial Group Company Profile

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for First Savings Bank in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.

