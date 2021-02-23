Insider Selling: CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) COO Sells 1,941 Shares of Stock

CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) COO Michael Boukaya sold 1,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.58, for a total value of $131,172.78. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,655,875.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:CEVA opened at $67.14 on Tuesday. CEVA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.45 and a twelve month high of $83.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.92 and a 200-day moving average of $45.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 6,714.00, a P/E/G ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 1.18.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. CEVA had a net margin of 0.05% and a return on equity of 1.26%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that CEVA, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on CEVA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of CEVA from $62.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Northland Securities cut shares of CEVA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $51.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price objective on CEVA from $42.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on CEVA from $60.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in CEVA by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,420,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $155,621,000 after purchasing an additional 84,474 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in CEVA by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,215,003 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,283,000 after purchasing an additional 99,992 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of CEVA by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 515,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,355,000 after purchasing an additional 152,762 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in shares of CEVA by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 211,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,616,000 after buying an additional 3,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in CEVA by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,435 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,756,000 after buying an additional 28,296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing platforms to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

