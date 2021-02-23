Insider Selling: Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) SVP Sells 44,092 Shares of Stock

Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) SVP Gretchen Zech sold 44,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.76, for a total value of $4,619,077.92.
NYSE:ARW opened at $102.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.55. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a one year low of $39.25 and a one year high of $108.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $103.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.34.
Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.72 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 1.67%. Arrow Electronics’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ARW. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.89.
Arrow Electronics Company Profile
Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.
