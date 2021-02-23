Insider Selling: Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) SVP Sells 44,092 Shares of Stock

Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) SVP Gretchen Zech sold 44,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.76, for a total value of $4,619,077.92.

NYSE:ARW opened at $102.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.55. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a one year low of $39.25 and a one year high of $108.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $103.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.34.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.72 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 1.67%. Arrow Electronics’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,492,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $274,706,000 after purchasing an additional 618,611 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 2,566,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $249,718,000 after buying an additional 309,023 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,801,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,519,000 after buying an additional 63,991 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,711,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $166,526,000 after buying an additional 20,955 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 973,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,720,000 after buying an additional 26,168 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ARW. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.89.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

